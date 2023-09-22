Things are changing in Houston for Beyoncé's concerts and that includes Bun B's Trill Burgers

Bun B posted a message on social media Friday, announcing a schedule change at Trill Burgers this weekend

HOUSTON — It’s a Beyoncé weekend in Houston and the city is welcoming her back to her hometown!

That includes a fellow Houston star. Bun B is changing the hours for his Trill Burgers restaurant this weekend. The restaurant at 3607 South Shepherd will only be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Why? It’s so he and his team can focus on the Trill Burgers at NRG Stadium for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

“We know the Bey Hive don’t and Trill Burgers don’t play either,” Bun B said in a video on social media. “So we’re going to be shutting these doors down at 2 and sending every hand on deck to NRG.”

Bun B also said because of the way the stage is set up, they’re only going to be serving out of two booths at NRG Stadium. But Bun B said those booths will both be stocked.

“We know how important it is for you guys to enjoy this Beyoncé concert and we at Trill Burgers don’t want to get in the way.”

Beyonce takes over NRG Stadium this weekend with shows both Saturday and Sunday.