Burelson County Chief Deputy John Pollock to be released from hospital Friday

Pollock was shot Tuesday evening after he tried issuing an arrest warrant

Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock is set to be released from St. Joseph Hospital Friday after he was shot Tuesday evening while issuing an arrest warrant.

Chief Deputy Pollock was taken to the hospital Tuesday where he has since recovered from surgery.

"By God’s grace and mercy I’m still here," Pollock said in a Facebook post. "My family and I are overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and of support shown by friends, family, our community and total strangers."

As he leaves Friday, Pollock will take a route along Highway 60 where visitors are encouraged to line up and show their support.