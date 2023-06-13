Burleson County Sheriffs investigating Monday ATV accident involving 12-year-old

The crash occurred at approximately 9:49 a.m.

CALDWELL, Burleson County — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating a fatal ATV crash that took place on Monday.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Country Road 249, in the Tunis community in Caldwell. At the scene of the crash, Burleson County Sheriffs and EMS say they found a 12-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

He was given lifesaving measures and was taken to the Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Room in Caldwell, but later died. According to a release from Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger about the incident, "the circumstances and cause of death remain under investigation by the Burleson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division."