BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — New details have been released after the resignation of a former Burleson County judge and the accusations against him.

Michael Sutherland resigned from his position from the Office of the County Judge in June of 2019. In court documents filed on June 6th, 2019, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct received two complaints against Sutherland. He was being accused of sexual harassment and engaging in a sexual relationship with an employee of Burleson County.

At the time of his resignation, Sutherland denied those accusations.

However, in a lawsuit filed on Nov. 27, a former county clerk claims Sutherland sexually assaulted her and forced her to engage in sex acts, not only in his office, but also at his place of business.

The woman claimed Sutherland invited her to Funky Junky, a business where he is a part-owner, and forced her to have sex with him on a food prep table in the kitchen. She also claimed he forced her to give him oral sex and performed oral sex on her.

The woman claimed Sutherland also raped her in his office on two separate occasions and forced her to give him oral sex.

The lawsuit stated the woman did not want to come forward and report him because she was afraid she would lose her job and no one would believe her because of his status in the community. She said when she finally did confront him, she lost her job.

The woman is seeking damages that include pain and suffering, financial damages, mental anguish and that the judge violated the woman's constitutional rights.

Again, Sutherland denies the accusations.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

