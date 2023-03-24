Burleson County Deputy Sheriff, citizen presented "Lifesaving Award" for Lake Somerville rescue

The men were presented the awards on March 24 for their roles in saving two men from drowning earlier in the week on March 20.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — A Burleson County Deputy Sheriff and Burleson County citizen were presented Lifesaving Awards for their roles in a rescue from Lake Somerville on Monday, March 20.

The two men who were involved in the incident were ultimately released from medical care without injuries after falling out of a boat and being unable to swim. According to authorities, the temperature of the water at the time of the incident--around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, March 20--was approximately 57 degrees.

Sheriff Gene Hermes presented the awards to Deputy Marshall Bengs and Nathan Benn at 10 a.m.

According to a release from the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, "the Lifesaving Award is awarded to individuals who perform a lifesaving act under extreme circumstances." The actions include those that take "direct, immediate, and positive action to preserve the life of another human who is in danger of dying."

"As part of our community service approach, we often rely upon our citizens to be our eyes and ears in our communities. Mr. Nathan Benn was awarded for his extraordinary performance in his action to save the life of a person and assist a Burleson County Deputy," said Sheriff Gene Hermes in a press release related to the awards.