Lightning strike causes saltwater treatment plant to catch fire

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — A thunderstorm caused an explosion and fire in Burleson County early in the morning on Thursday, April 6.
First responders initially believed the fire to be at a power plant south of Clay on FM 50, but later reported that a salt water treatment plant had instead been hit by lightning. Multiple tanks and surrounding buildings ended up catching fire, but firefighters were able to contain the incident by 4 a.m.
A multitude of first responders assisted with putting out the fire, including the Prairie Hill VFD, Meyersville VFD, Snook VFD, Somerville VFD, Rocky Creek VFD, Burleson and Washington County officials, and St. Joseph EMS.
No injuries were reported.