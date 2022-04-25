Many school districts in the area have board seats up for grabs in the upcoming elections.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — With elections less than two weeks away, many school districts in the Brazos Valley have a lot of empty seats they’re looking to fill.

As school districts prepare for the end of the school year, several Burleson County area schools are looking to fill spots on their school boards.

Today started the process for early voting in many areas across the Brazos Valley as Caldwell ISD, Snook ISD, and Somerville ISD all have board seats up for election on their ballots.

Find out more information about each race on Burleson County's website. https://www.co.burleson.tx.us/page/gov.election.postings

For Caldwell, Clover Cochran, Tripp Warren, and Rebecca Gardner seats are all up for grabs for those interested in running again or running for the first time.

In Snook ISD, the district has two seats on its board of trustees. For this area, the district says people can vote early at their school offices each weekday this week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting today.

In Somerville, this Burleson County school district is similar to Snook’s situation, hoping to elect two board members to serve three-year terms this May.

School boards in Texas schools are tasked with making demanding decisions for their districts and voters will have to make their choices by no later than May 7.

Caldwell ISD says for their community they plan on holding a candidate forum on the 28th at the Caldwell Civic Center for those interested in attending.