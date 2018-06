The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenager, Kayla Nicole Underwood.

The 14-year-old was last seen at her home on County Road 267. She is 5'9" with brown hair and eyes. Investigators say that Kayla has a scar from stitches above her left eyebrow and wears glasses.

If you have seen this child or have any information about her location please call the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

