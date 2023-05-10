Burn bans have been lifted in Burleson and Madison County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — As of October 5, 2023, a burn ban has been lifted in both Burleson and Madison County. These areas recently received some heavy rain, and in a post on Facebook Madison County Judge Clark Osborne said,

"Even though we have had some much-needed rain, PLEASE be careful with any outdoor fires."

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office also made a comment on Facebook about residents enjoying the rain while announcing that their burn ban has been lifted.

While burn bans have been lifted in these two counties several other counties continue to remain under a burn ban. You can see which counties remain under a burn ban by visiting the Texas A&M Forest Service website.