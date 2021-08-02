Burton Bridge Ministry to host COVID-19 vaccine event

The event will take place on Friday, July 16

BURTON, Texas — Bridge Ministry of Texas Texas is partnering with the Brazos County Health District and their Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team to host a vaccine clinic on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The event will be located at St. John's United Church of Christ in Burton and will be open from 8 to 10 a.m.

With the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant, county SubHUB closures and with millions of Texans still unvaccinated, the ministry is hoping to make more vaccinations accessible to the general public.

The day of the event is the same day seniors have a weekly gathering at the church.

"The date coincides with our senior meal program, where those who are 55+ gather for fellowship, games and a hot meal in the Family Life Center at St. John's United Church of Christ," Susie Tommaney, Burton Bridge Ministry's executive director said. "It's also the same day we see clients from all over Washington County who will be visiting for our monthly mobile food pantry."

Reservations are not required though are preferred. The clinic will be administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The second shot is set to be administered on Thursday, August 5. Identification is not required.

The clinic will adhere to CDC policy by allowing persons from age 12 and up to be administered the vaccine.

St. John's United Church of Christ is located at 516 North Colorado, Burton, Texas 77835.