Burton community comes together for "God's Work. Our Hands." service event

Plans were made and dozens of volunteers lined up for Saturday’s big workday in Burton

BURTON, Texas — Bridge Ministry of Burton Texas is partnering with Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg, and Zion Lutheran Church in “God’s Work. Our Hands.”

Each year the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America dedicate a weekend to service activities in the community. Technically “God’s Work. Our Hands.” is technically the first Sunday after Labor Day but Burton Bridge Ministry had to move the date due to the weather.

This weekend they will be teaming up to assist their community members who need help passing the housing ordinance.

These home improvement projects include anything from removing yard debris to tearing down a side porch. Tomorrow’s volunteers will be working on 5 separate sites starting at 8 AM.

Pastor and Deacon at Greenville Lutheran Church, Cindy Robles As well as some of her congregation will be assisting at tomorrow's event.

“I think it’s not how we feel about it but how they feel and giving them some quality of life back. To know that they won’t have a fine hanging over their head that they can’t pay anyway," Robles said. "I think that’s the greatest gift that we can get from the whole project."