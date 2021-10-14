Bush complex receives $96 million grant for research

The money comes from a partnership with the United States Army.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bush Combat Development Complex has received over $96,000,000 to put towards research in hypersonics and modernizing military advancements. The money comes from a partnership with the United States Army.

Patrick Seiber, the Public Relations Director for the Bush Combat Development Complex, says that Texas A&M’s long history with the military is what made them the perfect partner for this project.

“It just shows when it comes to commitment to national security, A&M is not gonna mess around. They’re gonna execute and move out,” says Seiber.

The money will run through 2026 and will be put towards several elements in their research with hypersonics including:

Laser Diagnostics for Hypersonics and Directed Energy

Rapid Design of Hypersonic Vehicles

Materials for Extreme Environments

Coordinated Air-Ground Vehicle Maneuvering

Resilient Real-time Network Architectures for Autonomous Vehicle Communications