TxDOT to begin construction on raised medians along Texas Avenue to University Drive starting Monday, Feb. 13

The project is expected to be completed this summer, according to a release from TxDOT.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has revealed in a press release that construction to erect raised medians along Texas Avenue between SH 21 to University Drive will begin on Monday, Feb. 13.

Construction will begin at FM 60 and continue to move north, according to the release.

Additionally, the traffic signals at Oak Street and 26th street. New signals will be added at Mitchell Street and 27th Street, according to the release.