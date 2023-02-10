Hispanic Heritage Month | New business in Vidor serves up authentic Mexican beverages, treats

Virginia Villanueva opened "Frescas Mx" on Sargent St. in Vidor with a dream of bringing a piece of her hometown, Guadalajara, Mexico, to Southeast Texas.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor businesswoman is sharing her culture with the Southeast Texas community by serving up delicious Mexican treats.

Virginia Villanueva opened up "Frescas Mx" in September 2023. The trailer is located at 105 Sargent St. in Vidor.

She sells various flavors of aguas frescas, fruit cups with chamoy and Tajín, corn in a cup and other Mexican staples.

Villanueva's parents owned multiple business back in their hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. For that reason, entrepreneurship is something that's been instilled in her since she was a child.

"We had many paleterias then. We had like eight businesses at the time. We started like I said, since I was a little girl," Villanueva said.

Her dream was to bring a piece of Guadalajara to Southeast Texas.

"I saw this place like three years ago, and every time I go to work I saw it empty. I see nobody serving anything. I told my sister, you know what that place is like calling me. It has my name all over it," Villanueva said.

That dream came true when she finally opened up her business last month, but even that came with doubts.

"I was scared, you know what if I do get it and it doesn't work and it fails. You know I am going to beat my fears," Villanueva said.

The community has helped ease some of Villanueva's doubts by showing their support on social media with positive reviews of Frescas MX.

"Social media has helped me out so much. I just want to thank all my customers because if it wasn't for them, it wouldn't be all of this right here now," Villanueva said.

Frescas Mx is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.