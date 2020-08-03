BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It was a busy weekend for law enforcement in and around the Brazos Valley.

Accused of driving drunk with children

A Brazos Co. Sheriff's deputy said he arrested a woman after she drove drunk and crashed her car with her young daughter inside late Saturday night. The deputy said he was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 11500 FM 974 around 10:30 p.m. He said the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Naci Atchley, was asleep behind the wheel and her daughter, who was under the age of 5, was crying in her car seat in the back of the vehicle.

The deputy said he and another passerby tried to wake Atchley up by knocking on the window. He said she woke up and unlocked the car. The deputy said he saw an open can of beer in the center console and after talking with Atchley, she allegedly admitted to drinking 4-5 cans earlier that night. Authorities said Atchley refused to do any sobriety tests and a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. The child's father was able to pick her up from the care of the authorities, according to court documents.

Atchley is currently charged with DWI with a child under the age of 15.

College Station police also arrested a woman who they said was driving under the influence of alcohol while children were in her car.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on George Bush Drive West, according to court documents. A College Station police officer said he stopped Fletcher after reports came in that claimed she was driving erratically and not maintaining a speed.

The officer said when he spoke to Fletcher, he could smell alcohol on her breath and she allegedly admitted to him she had been drinking, but didn't feel like she was too drunk to drive. The officer said Fletcher failed the field sobriety tests and was taken to jail. Fletcher, at last check, is in jail on $5,000 bond.

Man assaulted in apparent case of road rage

A Conroe man is being accused of beating a man after an apparent case of road rage in Bryan. Austin Jones, 25, is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

It happened Saturday, just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 21 and North Texas Avenue. Bryan police said they responded to the scene after witnesses reported seeing a driver, later identified as Jones, swerving into another car.

The driver of that car said he passed Jones and was stopped at the intersection when Jones hit his car and blocked his path. Witnesses and the other driver said Jones then got out of his vehicle and tried to get into the victim's car. When the victim got out of the car, he said Jones tried to hit him twice and the two began fighting.

Witnesses said the victim was knocked unconscious by Jones, who then began beating the victim in the head. One witness said Jones hit the unconscious victim at least five times before others were able to pull him away from the victim.

Police said Jones told them the victim was driving erratically and he had been trying to get the man's license plate number. Jones said the victim was the one who had advanced on him first and hit his car.

Jones remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time on $15,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to his head and face. His current condition is not known at this time.

Traffic stop in Bryan leads to arrest of wanted man

College Station police said they arrested a man after he was found with a large amount of drugs and was also wanted out of two other jurisdictions.

Daylon Young, 19, of Bryan, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was also wanted out of Harris County for a family violence warrant and out of the Waco Police Department for aggravated assault.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

A College Station police officer stopped a vehicle Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Earl Rudder Freeway South. The officer said the vehicle didn't have a license plate.

The officer said three people were in the vehicle and Young was the front passenger. During a background check, the officer discovered Young was wanted on two felony warrants and they said they immediately arrested him. Young allegedly told the officers the marijuana blunt in the car was his and he also owned a bottle of LEAN, also known as Purple Drank, or promethazine in a backpack in the backseat. Purple Drank, which originated in Houston, is a drink that consists of prescription-grade cough syrup with soda and hard candy.

Cough Syrup and Codeine Abuse | Effects of Lean and Purple Drank Codeine is a prescription opioid drug that treats mild pain and acts as a cough suppressant. However, because of high rates of abuse, the Drug Enforcement Administration has moved the substance into Schedule III, so it is more closely monitored and controlled when it is placed in cough syrups - its primary application in the US.

The amount of LEAN, according to the officer, was 570.6 grams. Upon searching the backpack, the officer said they found Ecstasy pills and THC in an e-cigarette cartridge.

Young is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $59,000 bond.

Two arrested on alleged drug delivery charges in Bryan

Two people have been arrested after police said they were found with a large amount of meth and were hanging out in an area known for criminal activity.

Susan Pennington, 21, with her last known address as North Zulch, is charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

Simplicio Perez, 34, of Hearne, is also charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance. Both Perez and Pennington have other drug charges in their record.

A Bryan police officer said she was on patrol just after 3 a.m. Saturday when she saw a vehicle in the parking lot of the Motel 6 with its headlights on. The officer said she could see people in the vehicle and went to check on them. According to court documents, when the officer approached the car, two people, later identified as Perez and Pennington, got out of the car and began walking towards the back of it. The officer said they began questioning her immediately on why she was there.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

The officer said Perez and Pennington told her they were there to use a friend's clothes dryer. A K-9 unit arrived at the scene and did what police call an "open-air sniff" on the vehicle in an effort to check for any illegal drugs. Pennington had refused the officer's request to search the vehicle, according to court documents, but because the K-9 officer allegedly smelled the presence of narcotics, the officer then had probable cause to search without permission.

The officer said she found a large amount of methamphetamine that had been separated into individual bags, with a total weight over 107 grams. She said the drugs were hidden in a gym back under the back seat, along with a notebook that had several names inside and a scale. There was other drug paraphernalia found inside the bag as well, according to the officer's report.

The officer said neither Perez nor Pennington would admit ownership of the drugs or the paraphernalia associated with it. Both at last check remain in the Brazos County Jail on over $12,000 bond each.

Two men arrested for assaulting birthday party guest in Bryan

Two men are accused of fighting with another man at a birthday party in Bryan, then running from the scene.

Daniel Chavez, 27 and Edgar Romero, 39, of Bryan, are charged with aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury and failure to identify.

It happened Saturday, just before midnight, in the 1600 block of Groesbeck Street. Officers were called to the scene after several calls came in saying there was a disturbance and that a gun had been fired.

BRAZOS CO. JAIL

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with serious injuries to his head. Witnesses told them two other men had "ganged" up on the victim and attacked him. They said a large crowd gathered and someone fired off a gun. That caused the fight to break up, according to the witnesses and the two men got into a vehicle and drove away from the scene. One of the witnesses was able to take a picture of the license plate and gave it to investigators.

Bryan police said they tracked the license plate to a home in Bryan and went to the home, located on Augusta Drive. Officers said Romero and Chavez were found at the home, as well as the vehicle witnesses had described at the scene of the fight.

Investigators said Romero and Chavez gave them false identities, but eventually told the truth as to who they were. When questioned by police, Chavez allegedly told officers he had been at the party, but didn't know who had been fighting. Police said later, Chavez said he had joined the fight because the victim was fighting with his "uncle", later identified as Romero. Romero also admitted he saw people fighting, but he did not fight anyone.

Investigators said they confronted Chavez and Romero with recorded video that showed the two of them fighting with the victim. Police said Chavez would not cooperate with the investigation, but Romero eventually told police he had hit the victim. Police said the video showed Romero was the one who started the fight with the victim.

Romero remains in the Brazos County Jail at last check on $17,000 bond. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Editor's note: The mugshots of Daniel Chavez and Naci Atchley were not readily available at the time of the article being published. They will be added when they are available.

