Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse hosts Madden Playstation Tournament for youth

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse hosted a Madden 21 tournament today for Brazos County youth, but when it comes to these gamers this is so much more than the game.

BVCASA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of substance abuse.

It's the only non-profit organization in the Brazos Valley with comprehensive youth and adult programs.

"The biggest thing for us is providing positive alternatives for our youth in the community," Alton Burton III, Community Outreach Coordinator said.

The goal for this tournament and all the organization's events is to provide an environment where the kids can come and have fun without alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.

There are 30 kids who competed in today's tournament but one can be crowned champion.

"I think I can give all of them a run for their money, you know I've been making jokes to them all morning, so they really don't want to see me on the controller," Burton said.

Today's tournament was for ages 9 to 14, with prizes going to the winner and runner-up. The champion will take home a brand-new gaming chair, while second place will receive a $50 visa gift card.

For the kids though it isn't about the prizes. It's about friendship, bonds and memories.

"It feels great to just be here with all my friends and playing the game I love," gamer, TJ Burton said