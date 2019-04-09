BRYAN, Texas —

The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse has been awarded $1,216,235 every year for the next five years in State and Federal funds to support school-based education programs and local community coalitions used to prevent the underage misuse of alcohol and drugs.

BVCASA will use the funds to conduct evidence-based curriculum education across 7 counties for elementary, middle school, and high school; in addition to their three community-based coalitions and Prevention Resource Center.

In a press release, the Director of Prevention Services at BVCASA says, “Our community coalitions include VKOT or Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco and other Drugs of Abuse coalition, conducted at Bryan High School, the Blinn Community Coalition at Blinn College, and the Zero Tolerance Coalition at Hearne High School. The PRC will serve 30-counties by providing services like producing an annual needs assessment, coordinating trainings on a variety of topics, conducting tobacco compliance checks, and promoting media messages to prevent drug use”.

BVCASA provides both youth and adult programs, including state-approved MIP and DWI classes, drug education, substance abuse and tobacco prevention, screening services, outpatient treatment, and residential and outpatient aftercare treatment for adults.

For more information on their services, you can visit their website here.

