BVCOSP receives proclamation from the City of College Station

Doug Vance, President of BVCOSP, said that at least 5 to 6% more people have reached out asking for mental health help in 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention was honored with a proclamation from the City of College Station for their work on providing mental health resources in the Brazos Valley.

This comes months after the country has started to implement 9-8-8 call centers across the United States for people struggling to access mental health resources. The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention provides outreach services as well as support groups for those who’ve struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The BVCOSP has outlined on their website several of the potential risks to look out for if you believe you or someone you know has considered taking their life. These have been broken down into Situational Risk Factors, Historical Risk Factors, and Environmental risk Factors.

However, Doug Vance, the President of The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention, said that he hopes his group can continue to break the stigma of those who have struggled with suicide in silence.

"In 2021, the number of people who reached out for mental health increased by five or six percent over the previous year, so there's a lot of issues going on. We try to address and those and help people with what they're struggling with and learn how to cope more effectively,” said Vance.

The proclamation was presented by Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.