BVEDC talks next steps after major staff transitions

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is undergoing major changes after several staff members sought new job opportunities.

Mike Rollins, the Interim CEO and President of the BVEDC, previously worked at the Austin Economic Development Corporation before he opted to retire from the company. Rollins previously looked into an opportunity for a consulting position with the BVEDC, but was later offered the leadership position with the organization.

Rollins said that there have been challenges with the transition of key personnel on staff but said that he remains committed to maintaining and improvement the cooperation between local leaders and potential business executives considering a move to the Bryan-College Station area.

“I think there’s a lot of potential for economic development in this area. I’m excited to be a part of that planning, and I’m here,” said Rollins.