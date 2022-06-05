Learn to protect yourself with a free self defense class on Friday, Nov. 18 from the BVMMA

The class will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the BVMMA's Post Oak Mall location.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley MMA will be holding a free hour-long self defense class at their Post Oak Mall location in College Station.

The organization is offering the class in light of a spike in reports of sexual assault cases occurring in the Bryan-College Station area, as well as a "large influx of calls and email requests" for self-defense training.

The spike in cases has even prompted official statements from the police departments of Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M.

For those who wish to experience more of what the organization offers, a 5-day adult trial and 3-day kids trial are offered. Details can be found here.