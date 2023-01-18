Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center Director Jim Pillans to retire after 25 years

Pillans has helped over 2,000 clients and created over 300 new businesses and over 2,500 new jobs in the Brazos Valley in his 25-year tenure with the BVSBDC.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center has been a staple within this growing community for many years, and now director Jim Pillans is stepping down.

With a community that has been built on small businesses, its important to look back on the true leaders that helped establish new businesses throughout the years.

For 25 years, Pillans has been helping Brazos County residents learn how to create and manage their small businesses with free business advising and low-cost training services.

Pillans reflected on his success in an interview, saying “So over that 25 year period of time, I've met with over 2,000 new clients and out of that 2,000 I've helped star 360 new businesses they’ve generated over 2,500 new jobs in the Brazos Valley and contributed over $185 million in capital in the Brazos Valley.”

His impact has been appreciated by many leaders in the community.

Glen Brewer, the President of the BCS Chamber of Commerce, looked back on his experience knowing Pallins, saying “I've been really blessed to know Jim for a long time. I worked with him as a banker in a previous occupation and I've worked with him for 6 years now in the chamber of commerce. The community is so blessed to have Jim in the business community for what he brings and for the many many hundreds of people that he's helped and businesses that he’s started in this community.”

Pillans has no intention on leaving his life’s work behind just yet, however.