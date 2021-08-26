Byan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck selected as the lone finalist for Fort Bend ISD Superintendent position

Whitbeck has served as Bryan ISD's head since 2017

Bryan ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck has been selected as the lone finalist to be Fort Bend ISD's next superintendent after an FBISD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.

The selection of Whitbeck comes as no surprise as the Bryan ISD superintendent previously served as Deputy Superintendent of Fort Bend ISD. Fort Bend is the 8th largest school district in Texas with more than 77,000 students and 83 campuses.

“These last 4 ½ years in Bryan ISD have been some of the best in my career,” Dr. Whitbeck said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve this district as your Superintendent, and I am so proud of the progress we have made and the trajectory that Bryan ISD has moving forward.”

As Bryan ISD Superintendent, Dr. Whitbeck oversaw the opening of the regional Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex, a passage of $187 million in bonds and breaking ground on intermediate schools.

“On behalf of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our congratulations to Dr. Whitbeck on being named as the sole finalist to lead the Fort Bend Independent School District,” said Bryan ISD Board President Mark McCall. “She has provided key leadership throughout Bryan ISD during many unique challenges. Dr. Whitbeck has worked with the board, community, and within the Bryan ISD Learning Communities to continually improve the learning and work environments throughout the district. As the Board looks toward the future to ensure continuity during the transition to a new Superintendent, we wish Dr. Whitbeck the best in pursuing her professional goals."