Caldwell Christians Care in need of volunteers to people in time of crisis

The organization has been helping those who lost everything in the Caldwell Motel fire.

CALDWELL, Texas — As the people who lost everything in the Caldwell Motel fire continue to try and pick up the pieces of their lives, an organization in Caldwell is doing everything it can to help those in need.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dena Matcek, the Executive Director of Caldwell Christians Care, helped supply victims of a motel fire with food, clothes, and other items. According to Matceck, she saw several familiar faces that had lived at the motel.

“I knew that a lot of the clients who came to see me…they lived there. You know it wasn’t just a temporary stay. It was the only place they could find that was affordable.”

Matcek said she even gave one of the residents a crockpot before the fire took over the building.

“I recently gave one of them a crockpot just because we didn’t have any on the floor.”

Fire has calmed down but Firefighters are still trying to eliminate hots spots located inside the hotel . More updates tonight on @KAGSnews #caldwellmotel #motelfire #txmotelfire pic.twitter.com/PiuI3lREFz — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) February 16, 2022

Matcek and other volunteers worked to provide victims of the fire with items they had received as donations from others. The American Red Cross said on Tuesday that people had the opportunity to donate items to Christians Care. According to Matcek, they were happy to help but say they need more volunteers to step up as well.

“The limited reason for not being open more is because we don’t have people who are willing to put in the time and work because we are all volunteers.”

Matcek said she saw roughly 13-14 people, several of which were victims of the fire, but were happy to help.

“From the hours of 9-12 I believe we helped a lot of people going in and out of here today.”

According to Matcek, she will continue to help those who were victimized by the fire as they continue to navigate their next steps.