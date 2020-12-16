Caldwell ISD announces Intermediate Campus to begin online classes immediately due to COVID-19 cases

CALDWELL, Texas — Caldwell ISD announced Tuesday its Intermediate campus would immediately go to online learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases there. The school district announced the decision on its Facebook page.
According to the district, the Intermediate campus has reached Stage 4 of its mitigation plan and due to this, will begin at-home instruction December 16. The school is expected to resume its in-person teaching on January 6, 2021.
At this time, the school district said its other three campuses do not have a high number of COVID-19 cases and so they will remain open and on their current schedule. Transportation is also expected to continue as scheduled.
Caldwell ISD also reached out to parents through phone and documentation to let them know of the immediate change.