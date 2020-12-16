Caldwell ISD announces Intermediate Campus to begin online classes immediately due to COVID-19 cases

According to the school district, the other three campuses remain low and they will remain open.

CALDWELL, Texas — Caldwell ISD announced Tuesday its Intermediate campus would immediately go to online learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases there. The school district announced the decision on its Facebook page.

According to the district, the Intermediate campus has reached Stage 4 of its mitigation plan and due to this, will begin at-home instruction December 16. The school is expected to resume its in-person teaching on January 6, 2021.

At this time, the school district said its other three campuses do not have a high number of COVID-19 cases and so they will remain open and on their current schedule. Transportation is also expected to continue as scheduled.

