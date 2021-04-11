Caldwell men indicted for 2020 shooting on Longmire Drive in College Station

One person was hurt in the shooting at an apartment complex on Longmire Drive.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two Caldwell men who were facing charges in a 2020 shooting at a College Station apartment complex have been indicted by a Grand Jury.

Melvin Parker, 20, and Treyvon Scyrus, 20, were both arrested on November 30, 2020 for the shooting. Scyrus was released on $100,000 bond on December 31, 2020 and Parker was released the next day on $181,500 bond. Parker had a higher bond because he had warrants from other counties and previous charges.

The shooting happened November 15 at the Landmark on Longmire apartment complex on the 2300 block of Longmire Drive. Parker and Scyrus are accused of shooting at a group of people and those people allegedly shot back at them.

Witnesses said Parker and Scyrus were in a car that was driving through the parking lot and police said it is possible the parties knew one another and had an ongoing dispute. A person who was in the car with Parker and Scyrus was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. Parker and Scyrus allegedly told authorities they were the victims in the shooting and the people in the parking lot had actually fired at them first.