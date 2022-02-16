Fire at the Caldwell Motel forces 37 people out of their homes

The American Red Cross is working with the people and families to find a place to stay and get basic needs.

CALDWELL, Texas — On Tuesday afternoon at 2:27 p.m., the Caldwell Police Department received a call about a fire at the Caldwell Motel. The fire displaced 37 people and originally left eight people unaccounted for, who have since been found alive and well.

Chief Charles Barnes with the Caldwell Police Department said their agency, along with the Caldwell Fire Department, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and several others worked to maintain the fire and help families in need.

According to Barnes, the wind played a large part into how quickly the fire spread and grew over the motel. As of Tuesday night, Barnes said that they have not heard of any deaths from the fire but are continuing to work with other agencies to make sure families to make sure families are taken care of.

The aftermath of the Caldwell Motel fire. Firefighters still are site, following up on the motel after the fire. Find out more information on survivors and fire official statements on @KAGSnews website https://t.co/oQ8ATDV0e0 #caldwell #texas #kagsnews #caldwellmotel pic.twitter.com/PHvNjrVEsl — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) February 16, 2022

"It's crazy, every time we have something like this in Burleson County we have such an outpouring and such a giving community. I think that gives us hope," said Barnes.