Caldwell Motel destroyed by fire, couple manages to save wedding vows

Jacob Skubal and Hannah Fischer said it took about three minutes for their home to begin burning.

CALDWELL, Texas — Jacob Skuble and Hannah Fischer were at the Caldwell Motel Tuesday afternoon when their life was changed in an instant.

“He runs in saying the building's on fire we got to get out," Fischer said. "Not even three minutes.”

Fischer, Skuble and several others began to run from their rooms at the motel and watched outside as their lives began going up in flames.

The couple said they had made the motel their new home. They were seeking a fresh start after leaving what was already a difficult situation.

“We came from another town and we’re victims of a violent happening over there,” Skuble said.

The aftermath of the Caldwell Motel fire. Firefighters still are site, following up on the motel after the fire. Find out more information on survivors and fire official statements on @KAGSnews website https://t.co/oQ8ATDV0e0 #caldwell #texas #kagsnews #caldwellmotel pic.twitter.com/PHvNjrVEsl — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) February 16, 2022

But, as the fire began to spread, Fischer and Scuble had to rush out of the room. The couple only had a second, but they grabbed one thing that meant the world to them: their wedding vows.

A short time later, nearly a dozen first responder, fire departments and law enforcement agencies arrived and began to help.

Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes said the families and people who were staying at the motel have lost everything they owned. Some were able to carry just a few of their possessions out of the smoldering rubble.

“It’s crazy, everytime something happens like this in Burleson County there is such an outpouring,” Chief Barnes said.

Supporters like Dena Matcek went to the scene and got to work right away, handing out vouchers for families to try and help them replace some of their lost items. Matcek is the executive director of Caldwell Christians Care. While helping out in a time of need is not new to Matcek, she still struggles with their reality.

“What they’ve lost might be very minimal to people but it’s maximum to them because it’s all they had,” she said. Matcek said.

While Skuble and Fischer agree, they are already trying to pick up the pieces and look forward.