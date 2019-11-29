COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Aggieland Outfitters is giving one lucky Texas A&M student the opportunity to win a $6,000 scholarship for the Fall 2020 semester. Entries are open now until midnight on 12-10-19, and the winner will be announced on 12-12-19 at noon on Aggieland Outfitters’ social media pages.

How to enter:

Text “Howdy” to “900900”, and join Aggieland Outfitters VIP Text Club Follow @aggielandoutfitters on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter *Most Important* Mention (@) your friends in the comment section of Aggieland Outfitters social media pages. Each mention will count as an entry. There is no limit on the amount of entries you can enter.

While the scholarship is for tuition to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, it is transferable so that anyone can enter and win. Good luck!

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Spring-like temperatures followed by spring-like storms

Evacuation order remains as TPC plant fire nears containment

BONFIRE: Burn Night 2019 may be over, but the Spirit of Aggieland burns on