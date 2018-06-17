The Cavalry spent a majority of the first half trailing, falling behind 3-1 to one of the top clubs in the PDL Mid-South division. The club did not give up and was able to erase the deficit early in the second half to earn a point in front of the home crowd.

The scoring started in the 7 th minute when the Energy U23 struck first. The Cavalry would answer back right away in the 8 th minute off the foot of Brandon Guhl, to equal the game at 1. A pair of goals from the Energy put them up 3-1 by the 32 nd minute. The Cavalry began their comeback right before half with a strike from PDL Team of the Week member Thomas Menke to cut the deficit to 3-2 at the break.

After the break, the Cavalry kept the intensity up and were the better squad for much of the second half. The team would score an equalizer by Angel Paita in what was his debut appearance for the Cavalry. Paita would be named Man of the Match by the media for his performance tonight as his introduction into the game changed the pace and gave the team a new dynamic that allowed the team to almost earn the full three points.

Next up for the Cavalry is a road fixture against the AHFC Royals squad, a rematch of an earlier fixture which the Cavalry lost 4-2. The game will be played this Monday in Houston at 7:30, and will be streamed live online.

© 2018 KAGS