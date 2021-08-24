Calvert ISD defies Gov.Abbott and implements their own mask mandate

The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of giving school districts the option to enforce mask regulations

CALVERT, Texas — This week, Calvert ISD released a statement stating starting Wednesday, students and staff will be required to wear masks whenever they’re inside a school building.

This is one of the more recent school districts to enforce a mask mandate and comes on the heels of bigger school districts like Dallas ISD and Houston ISD, making their announcement several weeks ago.

The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of giving school districts the option to enforce mask regulations on their campuses for the time being.

According to a statement obtained by KAGS News, Calvert ISD decided to move forward with the mandate to help ensure the safety of their students and staff. They also add that students who don’t comply with the new rule will face consequences.

“Our commitment to protect the health and safety of our students and staff is steadfast.” Dr. Thyrun L. Hurst, Superintendent of Calvert ISD, said.