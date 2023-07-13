Calvert teenager missing for nearly two months

Zniyah Burleson was originally reported missing in late May, was found and returned home, then police say ran away from home within hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALVERT, Texas — 16-year-old Zniyah Burleson hasn't been seen since May 26 of this year after police say she ran away from home.

Chris Simmons, the Calvert Police Chief, said that she originally went missing a previous time with someone close to her. After she was found, Simmons said she ran away once again within the next several hours.

In that time, police have been in contact with Burleson's mother and have investigated if she could be within the county. Authorities now believe she is somewhere in Brazos County.

Simmons contacted law enforcement agencies there who've contacted family members within their respective area.

Nearly two months later, there is still no sign of where she is. Attached to her flyer on the Amber Alert Network's Facebook page, it claims she is violation of a Texas penal code for hiding from authorities.

Calvert PD are asking those with information on her whereabouts to contact their offices at 979-364-2223.