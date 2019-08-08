CALVERT, Texas —

The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser as a small gesture of gratitude to benefit local service leaders Chief Joe Jackson and his wife, Women’s Auxiliary President Dorinda Jackson.

Through the years, Chief Jackson served as a frontline firefighter and assistant chief, and continues to lead the VFD and serve Calvert and surrounding communities.

Mrs. Jackson has served the community proudly by his side, helping rehab firefighters during emergencies and leading fundraisers to support the needs of the fire department and community.

Calvert VFD

This March, Mrs. Jackson was diagnosed with Large Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma, and the fire department hopes to alleviate the family’s increasing medical bills by inviting residents of Calvert and surrounding communities to take part in the fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 7 to 11 AM at the fire station.

The department will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, water, and coffee.

There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted, and cards of encouragement and support for the family are highly welcomed.