Caldwell men arrested for shooting on Longmire Drive

The shooting happened on November 15 in the 2300 block of Longmire Drive. One person was hurt.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department said they have found the people responsible for a shooting that left one person hurt back in November.

Melvin Parker III, 20 and Treyvon Scyrus, 19, both of Caldwell, have each been charged with two counts of deadly conduct.

The shooting happened November 15 at the Landmark on Longmire apartment complex on the 2300 block of Longmire Drive. When officers got to the scene, witnesses told them a three people, two of who were identified by police as Parker and Scyrus were in a vehicle that had driven through the parking lot several times throughout the evening. During one of the passes, witnesses said someone suddenly fired a gun at them. Two of the witnesses said they returned fire with guns of their own.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, officers said they received a call from a nearby medical center that a man had just come in with a gunshot wound to his back. The vehicle he arrived in matched the description of the vehicle seen driving in the parking lot of the apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers said they caught up to Parker and Scyrus, who allegedly said they had come to College Station to visit a friend at the apartment complex and that they were actually the victims in the shooting. They said no one fired a gun from the car and that two people had actually shot at them as they drove through the parking lot.

A search of the vehicle produced an AR-15 rifle, which Scyrus allegedly admitted was his, according to police. Authorities said the vehicle also belonged to Scyrus and they claim other evidence was also found in the vehicle.

UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested, each on a 2-count Deadly Conduct arrest warrant: 20-year-old Melvin Moses Parker, III, and 19-year-old Treyvon Ray Scyrus. Both are residents of Caldwell, TX. This investigation remains active and additional charges are possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 1, 2020

CSPD investigators said they also found bullet holes in apartments where the shooting had taken place, as well as in vehicles in the parking lot. Police said they talked to more people they believe had knowledge of this situation and learned the shooting may have been the result of a dispute between people who had knowledge of one another. Investigators said they also believe Scyrus had access to the gun that was used in the crime, but the gun was not found, although shell casings were collected.