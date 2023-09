A timeline for when the boil water notice would be lifted was not provided.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMERON, Texas — Cameron ISD has announced that they are cancelling all classes for the day due to a major water line break in the city.

A boil water notice has also been issued for residents.

The city of Cameron has not publicly stated a timeline for when the water line break is expected to be completed.