Candy 95 nominated for NAB Marconi Station of the Year award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan-College Station radio station KNDE-FM 95.1, also known as "Candy 95" has been nominated for a National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for a "Contemporary Hits Radio (CHR) Station of the Year award", according to a release from Bryan Broadcasting.
According to the release, the station is "one of just five stations nationwide nominated for the CHR award with other similarly formatted radio stations in New York City, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, FL."
"Wow! To be nominated and recognized as one of the best radio stations in America is an honor. Not only that, but to be standing next to our peers from the biggest cities in the U.S. says something!" said Bryan Broadcasting Operations Manager and Candy 95 Program Director Rob Mack in a press release. "I always have this mentality that our goal is to make Aggieland a better place to live. Whether that be through music, entertainment, events, or even providing the community a platform for their message to reach the masses. We strive to serve the public interest in everything we do, each day."
Bryan Broadcasting has won six Marconi Awards in the past, with Candy 95 securing three in 2017, 2018, and 2021. In 2017, the station won "Small Market Station of the Year", and was awarded "CHR Station of the Year" in 2018 and 2021.
The winners of the 2023 award will be announced at the National Association of Broadcasters New York Show on Oct. 25.
Also on KAGS: