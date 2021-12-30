Car fire causes delays Thursday on FM 50 in Burleson County

SNOOK, Texas — Both lanes of traffic on FM 50 near Snook were shut down Thursday afternoon after a car fire.
Sergeant Justin Ruiz with Texas DPS said a car caught fire just before 1 p.m. on FM 50 at County Road 276. No one was hurt but the fire caused significant traffic delays as the north and south bound lanes had to stop to allow emergency personnel from the Snook Volunteer Fire Department to work the scene.
The car was taken away from the scene just before 2 p.m. and traffic started moving after being delayed a little more than an hour. At this time, it's not known what caused the fire.