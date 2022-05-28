BRYAN, Texas — A gray sedan and F.150 4X4 model black truck were involved in a car crash on 960 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.The gray sedan was seen with damages on the front of the hood and bumper. The truck had damage to the back.
Officer Shirley said one person was sent to the hospital due to injuries from the wreck. The other people involved in the car wreck have not been reported to have injuries.
Officer Shirley, said he did give a citation to the owner of the black truck, for an unsafe lane change.