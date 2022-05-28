Two people involved in the wreck were seen speaking with police and firefighters about their injuries

BRYAN, Texas — A gray sedan and F.150 4X4 model black truck were involved in a car crash on 960 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.The gray sedan was seen with damages on the front of the hood and bumper. The truck had damage to the back.

Officer Shirley said one person was sent to the hospital due to injuries from the wreck. The other people involved in the car wreck have not been reported to have injuries.