Car wreck on N Earl Rudder Fwy, one person injured

Two people involved in the wreck were seen speaking with police and firefighters about their injuries
Credit: Anita Hamilton
Car wreck on N Earl Rudder Freeway involving a grey sedan and black truck

BRYAN, Texas — A gray sedan and F.150 4X4 model black truck were involved in a car crash on 960 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.The gray sedan was seen with damages on the front of the hood and bumper. The truck had damage to the back.

Credit: Anita Hamilton
A car wreck on 960 Earl Rudder Freeway involving a gray sedan and black truck

Officer Shirley said one person was sent to the hospital due to injuries from the wreck. The other people involved in the car wreck have not been reported to have injuries.  

Officer Shirley, said he did give a citation to the owner of the black truck, for an unsafe lane change.

Credit: Anita Hamilton
Car wreck involving a gray sedan and black truck left one person injured

