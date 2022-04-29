'Cut' catalytic converter ban passed by Houston City Council

City leaders voted to ban selling or possessing a catalytic converter that's been cut from a vehicle without documentation.

HOUSTON — Houston city leaders on Wednesday voted to outlaw the sale and possession of certain catalytic converters as thefts have dramatically risen across the country and here at home.

The ordinance makes it illegal to have a used catalytic converter that was cut from its original vehicle unless there's documentation like a receipt from a repair facility.

The ban does not apply to scrap metal businesses registered with the city that already have strict rules in place confirming a converter's ownership.

During the first three months of the year, Houston police recorded 3,188 catalytic converter thefts, a 123% increase since 2021, according to figures provided by the city.

Global supply chain issues have caused the price of the valuable part to skyrocket.

Crooks are after the precious metals inside -- platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Because of pandemic supply shortages and increased global demand for the car part, prices for the metals have soared. Russia also produces nearly 30% of the world’s palladium.