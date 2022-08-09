x
CCISD: No A/C for some students at Dawson Elementary

It was a hot start to the school year Tuesday at Dawson Elementary. Corpus Christi ISD says some classrooms lacked air conditioning for most of the day.
The air conditioning system was not working in Kindergarten classrooms or two third-grade classroom on the first day of school at Dawson Elementary on Aug. 9, 2022

It was a hot start to the school year Tuesday for some of the youngest students at Dawson Elementary School. Corpus Christi ISD says the school did not have air conditioning in any of its Kindergarten classrooms.

Two third-grade classrooms also lacked A/C for most of the morning, but the  school got the A/C working again by 11:30 a.m. It got A/C working for all classrooms by 2 p.m.

School staff did what they could to try to keep the Kindergarten students cool on their first day of class -- ever.

"They proceeded with the school day with doors open to allow in A/C from hallways, as well as using large fans," CCISD spokeswoman Leanne Libby said.

CCISD also called in extra campus police officers to secure the school.

"CCISD PD officers are on site to provide added security while those classroom doors are open to maximize air circulation," Libby added.

Superintendent Roland Hernandez speaks to students at Dawson Elementary on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 9, 2022.

