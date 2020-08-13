Census officials are now visiting homes; here's what to expect

As Census takers make their way to households in the next few weeks, it's important to know who is the real deal, and who may be trying to scam you.

BRYAN, Texas — Have you filled out your 2020 Census? Census takers began visiting homes August 11 for households that haven't responded yet, and with the U.S. Census Bureau cutting the deadline a month short, there's no time to waste.

According to their website, the U.S. Census "helps determine how how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year". This includes funding for things like fire departments, schools, roads and highways. The Census also helps determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The survey itself is safe and secure, but as Census takers make their way to households in the next few weeks, it's important to know who is the real deal, and who may be trying to scam you.

Census takers will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols. They will be wearing a mask as they approach your house, and if you don't answer the door, they will leave a notice of their visit, with information on how to fill out your Census online, by phone, or mail.

Census takers will be visiting homes on both weekdays and weekends from 9am to 9pm, and they'll have an ID badge with their picture on it, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. They might also be wearing some sort of 2020 Census identifier.

2020 Census takers will NEVER ask for:

Social Security numbers

Bank account or credit card numbers

Anything on behalf of a political party

Money or donations

Census takers will be wearing masks and following local guidelines for everyone’s safety as they visit homes that haven’t responded to the #2020Census. Learn more at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM. pic.twitter.com/Km9XbsFOg4 — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) August 7, 2020

If you suspect some sort of Census fraud, don't hesitate to report it and call 844-330-2020.