Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

You can grab an award-winning beer at these places in Austin and the Central Texas area.

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!

Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.

Lazarus Brewing Co. won gold in the Herb and Spice Beer category with Black Pearl and The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. won gold in the German-Style Pilsener category with Industry.

The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. brought home a second medal with a beer called The Beeginning landing the silver in the Honey Beer category.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. also won a silver medal at the festival with its beer called Secret Beach in the American-style Strong Pale Ale category.

Two bronze medals were also brought back to Austin. Jester King Brewery came in third with Atrial Rubicite in the Belgian Fruit Beer category along with Pinthouse Pizza North with its beer called Fresh Hop Training Bines in the Fresh Hop Beer category.

Here are other Central Texas-area breweries that brought home medals:

Pecan Street Brewing in Johnson City won gold with Pecan Street Rye Lager and bronze with Road Devil Amber

Old Brewery 290 in Johnson City won the bronze for Hell Raiser Bourbon Barrel Brown

Real Ale Brewing Co. won gold with Firemans #4

Altstadt Brewery won gold with Altstadt Lager

Several other Texas breweries won at the beer festival and you can find those results here.

