Central Texas VA to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans, caregivers and spouses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Central Texas Veterans Affairs is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers and spouses. The move is an important step toward the VA's goal of protecting military professionals from the deadly Coronavirus.

Under the SAVE LIVES Act, an eligible Veteran is define as anyone who has served in the U.S. military. An eligible spouse, same-sex and common-law marriages included, are also eligible to receive a vaccination from the VA. Widows and widowers may also receive one.

An eligible caregiver is any family member or friend who provides assistance and extended care to any Veteran.

The Bryan VA clinic is offering scheduled appointments only which veterans and their loved ones can register here.

Other vaccination locations are listed below:

Walk-in Clinics

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Veterans may also schedule an appointment during this time.

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504

Austin VA Outpatient Clinic

7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744-3111

Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711

Scheduled appointments only:

Brownwood VA Clinic

2600 Memorial Park Drive, Brownwood, TX 76801

Bryan VA Clinic

1651 Rock Prairie Road, Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845

Cedar Park VA Clinic

1401 Medical Parkway, Suite 400, Bldg. C, Cedar Park, TX 78613

LaGrange VA Clinic

2 Saint Marks Place, LaGrange, TX 78945-1251

Palestine VA Clinic

2000 South Loop 256, Suite 124, Palestine, TX 75801

Temple VA Clinic