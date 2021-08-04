Central Texas VA to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans, caregivers and spouses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Central Texas Veterans Affairs is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers and spouses. The move is an important step toward the VA's goal of protecting military professionals from the deadly Coronavirus.
Under the SAVE LIVES Act, an eligible Veteran is define as anyone who has served in the U.S. military. An eligible spouse, same-sex and common-law marriages included, are also eligible to receive a vaccination from the VA. Widows and widowers may also receive one.
An eligible caregiver is any family member or friend who provides assistance and extended care to any Veteran.
The Bryan VA clinic is offering scheduled appointments only which veterans and their loved ones can register here.
Other vaccination locations are listed below:
Walk-in Clinics
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Veterans may also schedule an appointment during this time.
- Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504
- Austin VA Outpatient Clinic
7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744-3111
- Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711
Scheduled appointments only:
- Brownwood VA Clinic
2600 Memorial Park Drive, Brownwood, TX 76801
- Bryan VA Clinic
1651 Rock Prairie Road, Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845
- Cedar Park VA Clinic
1401 Medical Parkway, Suite 400, Bldg. C, Cedar Park, TX 78613
- LaGrange VA Clinic
2 Saint Marks Place, LaGrange, TX 78945-1251
- Palestine VA Clinic
2000 South Loop 256, Suite 124, Palestine, TX 75801
- Temple VA Clinic
4501 South General Bruce Drive, Suite 75, Temple, TX 76502