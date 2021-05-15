Century Square hosts 1st Annual Dine Around event Saturday

Try food and drinks from 15 local-area restaurants while enjoying live music in the background.

BRYAN, Texas — Enjoy delicious food, cocktails and live music Saturday at the first annual Dine Around at Century Square.

There will be 15 local-area restaurants where you can sample food and drinks from:

This culinary event begins at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Century Square.

1791 Whiskey Bar

Clean Juice

Harvest Coffee

Hey Sugar

Hopdoddy

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Mo’s Irish Pub

Piada Italian Street Food

Pokeworks

PORTER’S

Sharetea

Star Cinema Grill

Sweet Paris

The Canteen

Tiff’s Treats

