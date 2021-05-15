Century Square hosts 1st Annual Dine Around event Saturday

BRYAN, Texas — Enjoy delicious food, cocktails and live music Saturday at the first annual Dine Around at Century Square.
There will be 15 local-area restaurants where you can sample food and drinks from:
This culinary event begins at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Century Square.
- 1791 Whiskey Bar
- Clean Juice
- Harvest Coffee
- Hey Sugar
- Hopdoddy
- I Heart Mac & Cheese
- Mo’s Irish Pub
- Piada Italian Street Food
- Pokeworks
- PORTER’S
- Sharetea
- Star Cinema Grill
- Sweet Paris
- The Canteen
- Tiff’s Treats
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.