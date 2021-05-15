x
Century Square hosts 1st Annual Dine Around event Saturday

Try food and drinks from 15 local-area restaurants while enjoying live music in the background.

BRYAN, Texas — Enjoy delicious food, cocktails and live music Saturday at the first annual Dine Around at Century Square.

There will be 15 local-area restaurants where you can sample food and drinks from:

This culinary event begins at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Century Square.

  • 1791 Whiskey Bar
  • Clean Juice
  • Harvest Coffee
  • Hey Sugar
  • Hopdoddy
  • I Heart Mac & Cheese
  • Mo’s Irish Pub
  • Piada Italian Street Food
  • Pokeworks
  • PORTER’S
  • Sharetea
  • Star Cinema Grill
  • Sweet Paris
  • The Canteen
  • Tiff’s Treats

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

