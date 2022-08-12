Amazon drones, job fair coming to Century Square College Station starting this Saturday

It's an event for jobseekers, techies and ordinary residents alike.

The Amazon showcase will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free for anybody to attend.

Amazon representatives will be on-site to show off the drone models to the public and answer any questions about the new delivery method that's coming to College Station this Fall.

In addition to the technology showcase, goodie bags, caricature drawings and lawn games will be set up for visitors to immerse themselves in. A "Welcome Breakfast" featuring complimentary breakfast bites from MESS Waffles, harvest Coffee and ice cream from Hey Sugar will also be available for attendees to enjoy.

The next big event taking place at Century Square is a job fair on Monday, Aug. 15. It's a great chance for prospective job candidates to get to meet representatives from local businesses in and around Century Square for the next step on their career path.

The job fair will be held in The George Hotel from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. No preregistration is needed for the event.

The list of representatives from retail, dining, and entertainment businesses include:

Apricot Lane

Blaze Pizza

Cavalry Court

Galleria Spa Salon Boutique

Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina

Kendra Scott

PORTERS Dining + Butcher

Star Cinema Grill

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

The George Hotel

Business casual dress code is recommended, but not required.