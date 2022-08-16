Century Square College Station hosts job fair ahead of Aggie students return

The Business Services Manager for Workforce Solutions said that businesses will see an increase in demand once college students return in the fall.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Mon, Aug 15, Century Square College Station hosted a job fair at The George Hotel on its property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several businesses were in attendance and welcomed applicants to their tables as they’ve looked to hire candidates for positions they have open at their facilities.

Nathan Muir, the Business Services Manager for Workforce Solutions, said that Fall has historically been the peak time for businesses to look for candidates.

According to Muir, businesses have seen an increase in demand for workers in the College Station area because it has fallen in line with students returning to Texas A&M and Blinn for the start of the Fall semester.

This year, both school’s attendance numbers have shown that College Station is set to have thousands of students returning to the BCS area in mid-August.

“This is the peak season for finding work right now and it’s a really good time too because you can get part and full-time jobs. There’s a lot of jobs that will work around school schedules which is really important,” said Muir.

An organizer for the job fair, Madi Poland, the Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said that several of their shops saw lots of applicants apply to their businesses.

“I think that Blaze Pizza has seen a lot of action, Sweet Paris, I think that there’s been a pretty even distribution between the businesses here participating," said Poland.