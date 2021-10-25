Century Square garage reopens after weekend closure

In a statement to KAGS, Century Square management said the closure was due to patrons' concern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Century Square Parking garage is temporarily closed and is drawing concern from shoppers.

In a statement to KAGS News, the Century Square Management team said that the garage first closed because of a patron’s concern.

“The Century Square parking garage has been temporarily closed due to patrons' concern. The garage is being inspected today by a licensed structural engineer whose report in July found no safety or structural concern and the garage will be reopened upon those findings. Our community’s safety and comfort are our top priority. In the meantime, we encourage our loyal visitors to utilize our surface-level parking lots,” The Century Square Management Team said.

Kala Alaniz, a Texas A&M senior, said she regularly shops at Century Square and was anxious for the garage to reopen.

“Every time I come to Century Square, I always park in the garage because it’s convenient and it’s free parking. So as college students, I think that is just easier for us not to have to pay for more things out of our expense,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz adds that she regularly visits Century Square at least two-three times a week but didn’t know about its closure until Monday afternoon.

The Century Square Management team reopened Monday evening shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.