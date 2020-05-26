CEO of George & Barbara Bush Foundation to retire June 5

Alexander Ellis III, who chairs the Foundation’s board of directors, said the Foundation has hired Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for the new CEO, and has formed a Search Committee which includes five board members and Mark Welsh, Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and Tyson Voelkel, President of the Texas A&M Foundation.



“David has been a terrific CEO for the Foundation, spearheading key initiatives to expand the Presidential Center and Library, managing the Foundation through the loss of both President Bush and Mrs. Bush, and planning a key legacy fundraising campaign to help secure our future,” said Ellis. “We will miss his leadership but are very pleased he will continue to play an important role in the legacy fundraising campaign we have initiated this year. He has been a strong and loyal fixture in Bush Family initiatives for decades, including helping to raise the initial capital to launch the Bush Center and Foundation in 1993.”