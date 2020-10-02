BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the March primaries begins on a Tuesday this year, due to Presidents’ Day. Brazos County voters can begin casting their early votes on Tuesday, Feb. 18, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Because of the number of voters expected, early voting will not take place at the Brazos County Elections Administration Office.

Voters who would normally use this location can, instead, go to the Brazos County Administration Building at 200 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan. However, there are many early voting locations available in Brazos County.

For a complete list of voting locations, times and dates, as well as sample ballots, please visit brazosvotes.org.

