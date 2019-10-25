COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man, who was charged with DWI earlier this year after a crash in College Station, is now facing a more serious charge.

Nicholas Wuthrich, 21, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He's accused of killing 31-year-old Harold Moore back on Aug. 22.

It happened on the 200 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Wuthrich was driving home after a night of drinking at Northgate, he told police, when he turned onto Harvey Mitchell Parkway. He said he didn't see Moore's car stopped at the intersection when he slammed into the back of him with his truck, according to court documents.

Officers at the scene said Moore suffered severe injuries and firefighters worked to save his life but he died later at the hospital. The crash shut down the northbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway for several hours into the early morning.

We'll continue to update you on this story when more information becomes available.

