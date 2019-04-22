COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Just a handful of days remain before the lucky owner of a Powerball ticket worth $2 million will see their luck run out.

The unclaimed ticket for the October 27, 2018 drawing was purchased at Valero Corner Store #547, located at 603 Harvey Road, in College Station, according to a Texas Lottery press release. The ticket will expire if it is not claimed before 5 p.m. on April 25.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 3.